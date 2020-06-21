The Hat Guy

Atiim is a musician, a songwriter, a bandleader, a spoken word poet, a community organizer, an activist, and a family therapist. Born in Oakland, CA he began writing songs at the age of 12 and started performing at 14. He is the founder of A Thousand Wordz (ATW), a non-profit organization encouraging local San Francisco Bay Area communities to network, grow, heal, and “strengthen the world through the cross pollination of culinary, musical, and visual arts and artists using creative activism.” Through ATW, Atiim organizes artists and musicians to share their talents and fundraise for special causes like Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the Haitian disaster in 2010, Chile in 2011, and to educate local communities on earthquake preparedness.