A Heavy Gift

Phil Gaven is the owner of The Honey Exchange in Portland, ME. Phil has been a beekeeper for the last 14 years during which his hobby turned into a passion, and his passion became a business. He gives dozens of talks about beekeeping every year, thrilling students young and old. Phil is an active member of the Cumberland County Beekeeping Club, the Maine State Beekeeping Association, and has been certified as a Master Beekeeper by the Eastern Apiculture Society. Phil has mentored several new beekeepers and currently maintains a dozen colonies in various locations.