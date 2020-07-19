Love & Death

A native of Auburn, ME, Cheryl Hamilton has devoted her career to advancing refugee protection, immigrant integration, and storytelling. Last year, Cheryl turned her attention and career full time to storytelling and has been having a great time. She directs Massmouth, a Boston-based non-profit that promotes the timeless art of storytelling. In her role, Cheryl is responsible for curating the national television show, “Stories from the Stage”, in partnership with WGBH and The World Channel. She is also the creator and director of the popular “Suitcase Stories” series, a program that honors refugees and immigrants.