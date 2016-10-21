(Watch Now)

Tuesday, October 25 at 2:00 pm

Speaking in Maine takes us next to Waterville and a recent Maine Council of Churches event with Senator George Mitchell.

The topic of his talk was “From Mudslinging to Mutual Respect: How to Make Politics More Civil.” The event focused on what grassroots constituents and voters can do to support those candidates and elected officials who abide by the principles of civil discourse, and to hold accountable and change the behavior of those who do not. Senator Mitchell reflected on these questions in light of his own experiences building bipartisan coalitions in the Senate from 1980 to 1994, and working for peace as U.S. Special Envoy to Northern Ireland (1995-2001) and to the Middle East (2009-2011).

Senator Mitchell’s talk was made possible, in part, by generous grants from the Maine Humanities Council and from the First Parish Church of Brunswick.