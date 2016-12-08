'Post-Election Analysis on the Environment and Clean Energy'
Thursday, December 15 at 2:00 pm
Speaking In Maine takes us next to Portland for a recent Maine Conservation Voters Luncheon Series, “A Post-Election Analysis on the Environment and Clean Energy,” a discussion of the 2016 elections and what the results mean for progress on conservation and clean energy policy in Maine.
The panel discusses:
- The relationship between Maine’s congressional delegation and the new Trump administration
- The path forward for the Clean Power Plan
- Is polling still a useful a tool? What are the challenges with polling?
- The difference between the first and second districts – what’s happening electorally?
- What are Maine’s greatest natural assets and how do both parties envision how to capitalize on them?
- What was the media’s role in this election? What is its role going forward?
Featured Speakers:
- Lance Dutson, Founder, Red Hill Strategies
- David Farmer, Managing Director, Bernstein Shur
- Susan Young, Editorial Page Director, Bangor Daily News
Moderated by:
- Lucas St. Clair, Vice President, Maine Conservation Voters
The Maine Conservation Voters’ Luncheon Series brings community leaders together to discuss current and cutting edge environmental matters.