Thursday, December 15 at 2:00 pm

Speaking In Maine takes us next to Portland for a recent Maine Conservation Voters Luncheon Series, “A Post-Election Analysis on the Environment and Clean Energy,” a discussion of the 2016 elections and what the results mean for progress on conservation and clean energy policy in Maine.

The panel discusses:

The relationship between Maine’s congressional delegation and the new Trump administration

The path forward for the Clean Power Plan

Is polling still a useful a tool? What are the challenges with polling?

The difference between the first and second districts – what’s happening electorally?

What are Maine’s greatest natural assets and how do both parties envision how to capitalize on them?

What was the media’s role in this election? What is its role going forward?

Featured Speakers:



Lance Dutson, Founder, Red Hill Strategies

David Farmer, Managing Director, Bernstein Shur

Susan Young, Editorial Page Director, Bangor Daily News

Moderated by:



Lucas St. Clair, Vice President, Maine Conservation Voters

The Maine Conservation Voters’ Luncheon Series brings community leaders together to discuss current and cutting edge environmental matters.

