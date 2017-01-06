Wednesday, January 11 at 2:00 pm

Speaking in Maine takes us next to Northport and the Midcoast Forum on Foreign Relations, for a talk by Steven Koltai on “Peace Through Entrepreneurship.”

Steven Koltai created and ran the Global Entrepreneurship Program for Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, a central element of President Obama’s strategy for changing the relationship between the U.S. and Muslim communities around the world. He left the State Department to continue the work of global entrepreneurship ecosystem building via Koltai & Company. Steven is currently a Guest Scholar at the Brookings Institution. He is the author, most recently, of Peace Through Entrepreneurship: Investing in a Startup Culture for Security and Development [Brookings Institute Press, 2016].

Steven has over 30 years of business experience with several successful startups under his belt, including SES, the world’s largest commercial TV satellite system, and Event411, an online event management business which he founded, grew to over 250 employees, and sold in 2002. He has also served as Senior Vice President for Strategy and Corporate Development at Warner Bros., as a strategic planning consultant at McKinsey & Co., and as an investment banker at Salomon Bros. Steven is an active angel investor and mentor to entrepreneurs around the world.