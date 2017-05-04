Monday, May 8 at 2:00 pm

Speaking in Maine takes us next to Northport and the Midcoast Forum on Foreign Relations, for a talk entitled “U.S. Nuclear Forces: Decisions for the Trump Administration” by John Harvey.

Dr. John R. Harvey is a physicist with over 35 years of experience working nuclear weapons and national security issues, first at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, then at Stanford University’s Center for International Security and Arms Control and in senior positions in the Departments of Defense (twice) and Energy. From 2009-2013, he served as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Defense Programs under then Undersecretary Ash Carter. He was Dr. Carter’s “go to” person for the 2010 Nuclear Posture Review, as well as for interactions with the Department of Energy on joint oversight of the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile. Dr. Harvey also provided oversight to DoD acquisition programs to sustain and modernize nuclear weapons delivery systems and systems for their command and control. Since retiring in 2013, he consults for several organizations on many of these same issues.