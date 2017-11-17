Wednesday, November 22 at 2:00 pm

Speaking in Maine takes us next to Augusta, for an address to the Maine Women's Policy Center at its third Maine Women’s Summit on Economic Security. Alicia Garza, the Keynote Speaker, is the co-creator of #BlackLivesMatter—a movement working for the validity of Black life and to end state-sanctioned violence against Black people. She is also the special projects director for the National Domestic Workers Alliance, the nation’s leading voice for dignity and fairness for the millions of domestic workers in the United States.

She explains the role of the Black Lives Matter movement in the 21st century and explores ways to confront prejudice in the United States.

"What's happening to black women, what's been happening to black women, is a signal for what's in store for everybody."

Music by Our Alarm Clock