2018 Camden Conference: Gerald Seib

New World Disorder And America’s Future - “Nationalism and Populism In The U.S.: Their Impact On Foreign Policy”

Speaking In Maine takes us next to the recent 31st annual Camden Conference. This year’s theme is “New World Disorder And America’s Future.”

The 2018 Camden Conference will explore shifts in global power and the ramifications for major players, particularly China, the US and the nations of Europe, in pursuing their national interests. Our speakers will address the impact of globalization, the rise of nationalism, transformations in global economies, and the management of a range of future threats such as climate change, population growth, and cyber insecurity. How can the United States remain competitive economically, preserve national security, safeguard American values, and meet dangerous challenges from unstable countries? What role in the world do Americans want for their country?

In part one of a two-part episode, Gerald Seib, Wall Street Journal columnist and former Washington Bureau Chief, talks about “Nationalism and Populism In The U.S.: Their Impact On Foreign Policy.” In part two of a two-part episode, Chas W. Freeman, Jr., a former US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and former senior State Department and Defense Department official, talks about “This Too Shall Pass.”

Gerald Seib

Gerald (Jerry) Seib is a columnist and former Washington bureau chief of The Wall Street Journal. He has also been a frequent commentator on Washington affairs for CNN, CNBC, the BBC, Fox Business Network, and other cable networks.

As a reporter and columnist, Mr. Seib has covered the Pentagon, State Department, White House and the presidency. In the 1980s he covered the Middle East from a base in Cairo.

The recipient of many of journalism’s major honors, Mr. Seib won the Merriman Smith award in 1988 for his coverage of the presidency under deadline and the Aldo Beckman award for coverage of the White House and the presidency. In 1990, he received the Gerald R. Ford Foundation prize for distinguished reporting on the presidency.

In 1992, the Georgetown University Institute of Diplomacy awarded him the Weintal Prize for his coverage of the Gulf War. He received honorable mention in the Edwin Hood Prize for diplomatic reporting from the National Press Club in 1998. Mr. Seib was part of the Journal team that won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in the “breaking news” category for its coverage of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

In 2004, the William Allen White School of Journalism at the University of Kansas named Mr. Seib the winner of the 2005 William Allen White Foundation’s national citation. (Past recipients include Walter Cronkite and Bob Woodward). In 2012 he won the Loeb lifetime achievement award for contributions to business and financial journalism.

Mr. Seib earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Kansas.

The Camden Conference is a non-partisan, non-profit, volunteer-run organization whose mission is to foster informed discourse on world issues through community events benefitting hundreds of Maine university and high school students. Its signature February Conference is presented in Camden, Rockland, Belfast, and Portland.

