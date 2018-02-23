2018 Camden Conference: Stephen M. Walt

Monday, February 26 at 2:00 pm

New World Disorder And America’s Future – “The Best Of Times Or The Worst Of Times?”

Speaking In Maine takes us next to the recent 31st annual Camden Conference. This year’s theme is “New World Disorder And America’s Future.”

The 2018 Camden Conference will explore shifts in global power and the ramifications for major players, particularly China, the US and the nations of Europe, in pursuing their national interests. Our speakers will address the impact of globalization, the rise of nationalism, transformations in global economies, and the management of a range of future threats such as climate change, population growth, and cyber insecurity. How can the United States remain competitive economically, preserve national security, safeguard American values, and meet dangerous challenges from unstable countries? What role in the world do Americans want for their country?

Today we hear the keynote address by Stephen M. Walt, Professor of International Affairs at Harvard, speaking on “The Best Of Times Or The Worst Of Times?”

Keynote Speaker:

Stephen M. Walt

Stephen Walt is the Robert and Renee Belfer Professor of International Affairs at Harvard University. He previously taught at Princeton University and the University of Chicago, where he served as Master of the Social Science Collegiate Division and Deputy Dean of Social Sciences. He has been a Resident Associate of the Carnegie Endowment for Peace and a Guest Scholar at the Brookings Institution. Professor Walt has also served as a consultant for the Institute of Defense Analyses, the Center for Naval Analyses, and the National Defense University. He presently serves on the editorial boards of Foreign Policy, Security Studies, International Relations, and Journal of Cold War Studies, and is Co-Editor of the Cornell Studies in Security Affairs (Cornell University Press). He was elected as a Fellow in the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in May 2005.

Professor Walt is the author of The Origins of Alliances (1987), which received the 1988 Edgar S. Furniss National Security Book Award. He is also the author of Revolution and War (1996), Taming American Power: The Global Response to U.S. Primacy (2005), and, with co-author J.J. Mearsheimer, The Israel Lobby (2007).

Professor Walt earned his bachelor’s degree in international relations at Stanford University and his M.A and Ph.D. in political science at the University of California – Berkeley.

The Camden Conference is a non-partisan, non-profit, volunteer-run organization whose mission is to foster informed discourse on world issues through community events benefitting hundreds of Maine university and high school students. Its signature February Conference is presented in Camden, Rockland, Belfast, and Portland.

