Speaking in Maine takes us next to Northport, and the Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations, for a talk by Walter Becker Slocombe, former Under Secretary of Defense for Policy (1994–2001) and Senior Advisor for Security and Defense to the Coalition Provisional Authority in Baghdad (2003). His talk is “Diplomacy or Force: The Ambiguous Lessons of History.”

A lawyer and career federal official, Slocombe joined the staff of the National Security Council in 1969. Prior to that, he worked as a law clerk for Supreme Court Justice Abe Fortas. He is a four-time recipient of an award for Distinguished Public Service and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. He currently practices law with the Washington firm of Caplin & Drysdale.

Slocombe received a B.A. from Princeton University in 1963, where he received the Moses Taylor Pyne Honor Prize, the highest general distinction conferred on an undergraduate. Slocombe was also a Rhodes scholar, studying at the University of Oxford from 1963-1965. He graduated summa cum laude from Harvard Law School in 1968 and was admitted to the bar in 1970.

US Government Service:

Committee on the Intelligence Capabilities of the United States Regarding Weapons of Mass Destruction (2004)

Senior advisor for the Coalition Provisional Authority (2003)

Under Secretary of Defense for Policy (1994-2001)

Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy (1979-1981), (1993-1994)

Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Security Affairs (1977-1979)

