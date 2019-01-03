The Magnitsky Act and Its Impact

Thursday, January 10 at 2:00 pm

Speaking in Maine takes us next to Northport and the Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations. The speaker is Kyle Parker, Chief of Staff of the U.S. Helsinki Commission, speaking on Human Rights and the Magnitsky Act in particular.

Kyle Parker was jointly appointed on January 3, 2018 by U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Ben Cardin, Chairman and Ranking Member, respectively.

Prior to his appointment to the U.S. Helsinki Commission, Kyle served on the House Foreign Affairs Committee as Ranking Member Eliot Engel’s senior advisor overseeing U.S. foreign policy toward the 50 countries and three international organizations covered by the Department of State’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs. From 2006 to 2014, Kyle served as Policy Advisor for Eurasia at the U.S. Helsinki Commission under the Chairmanships of Sam Brownback, Alcee Hastings, Ben Cardin, and Chris Smith. Before entering government, Kyle spent eight years at the American Foreign Policy Council managing high-level political exchanges with Russia, Ukraine, and China.

Kyle’s work on the Magnitsky Act, a landmark law redefining human rights advocacy around the world, is featured in a New York Times bestseller, and his expertise on Russia has been quoted by the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, CNN, Fox News, NPR, and foreign media outlets. Kyle is a graduate of the University of Maine and speaks fluent Russian.

Source: www.midcoastforum.org

