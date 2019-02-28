Camden Conference: “How the West-and Beijing-Got China Wrong” and “Is the China Model Sustainable?"

Wednesday, March 6 at 2:00 pm

Speaking In Maine takes us back to the recent Camden Conference focusing this year on “Is This China’s Century?” Today we hear two talks: “How the West - and Beijing- Got China Wrong” and “Is the China Model Sustainable?”

“How the West – and Beijing – Got China Wrong”

Speaker:

Yuen Yuen Ang

Associate Professor of Political Science

University of Michigan

Yuen Yuen Ang is an associate professor of political science at the University of Michigan. In 2018, the Carnegie Corporation named Dr. Ang an Andrew Carnegie Fellow in recognition of her “high-caliber scholarship that applies fresh perspectives to some of the most pressing issues of our times.”

Her expertise on China lies in the economy, bureaucratic politics, adaptation within the party-state, corruption, and the nation’s growing role in international development.

Her book How China Escaped the Poverty Trap won the 2017 Peter Katzenstein Book Prize and was selected by Foreign Affairs as a “Best of Books 2017.” She has written op-eds and blogs for Foreign Affairs, The Wall Street Journal, International Herald Tribune, Project Syndicate, World Bank Governance Blog, and other outlets. She has spoken at global development forums sponsored by the World Bank, United Nations, and other international organizations in Europe and China.

In 2018, she will be writing a second book on corruption and capitalism. This project will feature a new cross-national survey that “unbundles” corruption.

A native of Singapore, Dr. Ang is a graduate of Colorado College and received a PhD from Stanford University. Prior to joining the University of Michigan, she was on the faculty of Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs.

“Is the China Model Sustainable?”

Speaker:

Yasheng Huang

International Program Professor in Chinese Economy and Business; Professor of Global Economics and Management, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Yasheng Huang is Epoch Foundation professor of international management and faculty director of action learning at Sloan School of Management, Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Between 2013 and 2017, he served as an associate dean in charge of MIT Sloan’s global partnership programs and its action learning initiatives. His previous appointments include faculty positions at the University of Michigan and at Harvard Business School.

He is currently involved in research projects in four broad areas: 1) a book project on “The Nature of the Chinese State,” 2) collaboration with researchers at Tsinghua University to create a complete database on historical technological inventions in China, 3) as a co-PI in “Food Safety in China: A Systematic Risk Management Approach” (supported by Walmart Foundation, 2016-), and 4) research on venture finance, production of scientific knowledge, work of the future in China. He has published numerous articles in academic journals and in media and 11 books in English and Chinese.

At MIT Sloan School, Professor Huang founded and runs China Lab and India Lab, which have provided low-cost consulting services to over 360 small and medium enterprises in China and India. Between 2015 and 2018, he ran a program in Yunnan province to train small and medium women entrepreneurs (funded by Goldman Sachs Foundation). He has held or received prestigious fellowships such as National Fellowship at Stanford University and Social Science Research Council-MacArthur Fellowship. He was named by National Asia Research Program as one of the most outstanding scholars in the United States conducting research on issues of policy importance to the United States. He is or has been a fellow at the Center for China in the World Economy at Tsinghua University, a research fellow at Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, a fellow at William Davidson Institute at Michigan Business School, and a World Economic Forum Fellow. He has served as a consultant at World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and OECD and is serving on a number of advisory and corporate boards of non-profit and for-profit organizations.

Source: www.camdenconference.org

