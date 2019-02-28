Camden Conference: “The Xi Vision” and “US-China Relations: A New Era in Need of New Ideas”

Thursday, March 7 at 2:00 pm

Speaking In Maine takes us once again to the recent Camden Conference focusing this year on “Is This China’s Century?” Today we hear two talks: “The Xi Vision” and “US-China Relations: A New Era in Need of New Ideas.”

“The Xi Vision”

Speaker:

Elizabeth Economy

C. V. Starr Senior Fellow and Director for Asia Studies

Council on Foreign Relations

Elizabeth C. Economy is the C. V. Starr senior fellow and director for Asia studies at the Council on Foreign Relations. An expert on Chinese domestic and foreign policy, she writes on topics ranging from China’s environmental challenges to its role in global governance.

Her most recent book, The Third Revolution: Xi Jinping and the New Chinese State (2018), analyzes the contradictory nature of reform under President Xi Jinping. She is also the author of By All Means Necessary: How China’s Resource Quest is Changing the World with Michael Levi, and The River Runs Black: The Environmental Challenge to China’s Future (editions in English, Chinese and Japanese). She also coedited, with Michel Oksenberg, China Joins the World: Progress and Prospects and, with Miranda Schreurs, The Internationalization of Environmental Protection. Her articles and op-eds appear in Foreign Affairs, Harvard Business Review, Foreign Policy, the New York Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal, among others. In June 2018, Dr. Economy was named one of the “10 Names That Matter on China Policy” by Politico Magazine.

Dr. Economy serves on the board of managers of Swarthmore College and the board of trustees of the Asia Foundation and the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations. She has taught at Columbia, Johns Hopkins, and the University of Washington. Dr. Economy received her BA from Swarthmore College, her MA from Stanford University, and her PhD from the University of Michigan. In 2008, she received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from Vermont Law School.

“U.S.-China Relations: A New Era in Need of New Ideas”

Speaker:

Robert Daly

Director, Kissinger Institute on China and the United States, Woodrow Wilson Center

Robert Daly is director of the Kissinger Institute on China and the United States at the Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington. Previously, Mr. Daly headed China programs at Johns Hopkins, Syracuse, and the University of Maryland.

He has been an interpreter for Chinese and American leaders, including President Carter, Secretary of State Kissinger, and President Jiang Zemin. While living in China for eleven years, he also worked on television and theater projects as a host, actor, and writer, helping to produce Chinese-language versions of Sesame Street and other Children’s Television Workshop programs. He began his career in U.S.-China relations as a Cultural Exchanges Officer at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing in the late 80s and early 90s. In 2000-2001, he was American Director of the U.S.-China Housing Initiative at the Department of Housing and Urban Development. He comments frequently on U.S.-China relations in media and forums in both countries.

Source: www.camdenconference.org

Music by Our Alarm Clock