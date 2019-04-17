Tuesday, April 23 at 2:00 pm

Speaking in Maine takes us next to Northport, and the Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations, for a talk about BREXIT. The speaker is Matthew J. Goodwin, an academic, writer and speaker known mainly for his work on British and European politics, populism, Brexit and elections. He is Professor of Politics at Rutherford College, University of Kent, and Senior Visiting Fellow at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, Chatham House.

He is the author of six books, including National Populism: The Revolt Against Liberal Democracy with Roger Eatwell (Penguin Press 2018) and the 2015 UK Political Book of the Year, Revolt on the Right (Routledge), as well as Brexit: Why Britain Voted to Leave the European Union (Cambridge University Press). He has published dozens of academic studies and research reports with Chatham House on European politics and populism. He writes regularly for international media, including the New York Times, Politico and Financial Times. Between 2011-2015, he sat on the UK government’s working group on tackling prejudice and has advised many governments and departments, including Number 10 Downing Street and the US State Department.

Source: www.midcoastforum.org

Music by Our Alarm Clock