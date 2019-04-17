Thursday, April 25 at 2:00 pm

Speaking in Maine takes us next to Portland, and the World Affairs Council of Maine. The speaker is the World Trade Organization Chief Economist Robert Koopman. He speaks about “The Future of Trade: Technology, Geography and Economic Adjustment.”

Recent debate over trade policy in the US and elsewhere has raised questions about the role of trade in economic growth and development. But how does one sort out the factors driving change and where does trade stand among these factors? Economic exchange and technological change has driven global growth for millennia but even among fast growing countries some regions do better than others.

About the speaker:

Robert B. Koopman serves as the Chief Economist and Director of the Economic Research and Statistics Division at the World Trade Organization. In this post he provides the Secretariat and Member Countries with analysis and information that promotes a deeper understanding of trade and trade policy's role in economic growth and development.

Prior to this post he served as the Director of Operations and Chief Operating Officer for the United States International Trade Commission. Koopman oversaw the Commission’s trade policy research and negotiation assistance to the President, the U.S. Trade Representative, and Congress; antidumping, countervailing duty, and safeguard; investigations; intellectual property investigations; maintenance and analysis of the Harmonized Tariff System, as well as the agency’s strategic planning and performance measurement initiatives. He also previously served as the Chief Economist and Director of the USITC Office of Economics, and numerous leadership and research positions at the Economic Research Service of USDA.

Koopman previously taught international trade, applied international trade, advanced international trade, and trade and economic development in the Economics Department at Georgetown University, in Washington DC. His research interests include measuring the economic effects of trade and trade policy changes, measuring global value chains, and the application and validation of large scale economic simulation models. He also currently serves as an ex officio member of the World Trade Review Editorial Board, and serves as an editor for the Springer Series Advances in Applied General Equilibrium Modeling, with James Giesecke and Peter Dixon.

