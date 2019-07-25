Tuesday, July 30 at 2:00 pm

Speaking in Maine takes us next to Northport, and the Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations, for a talk by John Shattuck, Professor of Practice in Diplomacy at the Fletcher School of Tufts University. His talk is on “Viktor Orban and Donald Trump: The Rise of ‘Illiberal Democracies’ in Europe and the US” and the threat they pose to basic democratic principles. He contrasts the situation in Europe, particularly in Hungary where until recently he was the head of the Central European University, with the situation in the United States.

John Shattuck is an international legal scholar, diplomat, human rights leader, and former university president. Early in his career he held positions that include: Director of the ACLU Washington office; Vice President for Government, Community and Public Affairs at Harvard University; Lecturer at the Harvard Law School; and Senior Associate in the Program on Science, Technology and Public Policy at the Kennedy School of Government.

From 1993-1997 Mr. Shattuck was Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor. He then served as the U.S. Ambassador to the Czech Republic from 1998-2000. Mr. Shattuck returned to the U.S. as CEO of the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation from 2001-2009. During this time, he was also Lecturer and Senior Fellow at Tufts University (2007-2009) and served on the Advisory Board for the Institute for Global Leadership.

From 2009 to 2016 he was President and Rector of Central European University, an international graduate institution in Budapest, Hungary. Upon his retirement as President, in his honor Central European University renamed the research center he had established as the Shattuck Center on Conflict, Negotiation and Recovery.

Professor Shattuck received a BA from Yale College in 1965, an MA in 1967 from Clare College, Cambridge University, and a JD degree in 1970 from Yale Law School.

