Monday, October 21 at 2:00 pm

Speaking in Maine takes us next to Orono and the University of Maine for a recent distinguished graduate lecture on “The Myth of Electability: What it Really Takes for Women to Win.” The speaker is former state legislator and congressional candidate Emily Cain, who is currently the Executive Director of EMILY’s List.

“Electability” is tossed around in the press and by pundits as if it can be measured or objectively determined. The reality is that electability is determined on Election Day by voters and, for women candidates, what it takes to cross that finish line is nothing short of extraordinary. Past results are not always the best indicators of future elections, and when we let the past drive our expectations of the future, women are kept out of positions of power and leadership. Emily Cain will share insight and examples of how electability is not reality, and how women are leading the way to true systemic change in our political landscape.

The lecture included reflections on her time spent in the Honors College as both a student and long-term staff member and her political career; as well as a discussion of the myth of political “electability” and the importance of women in politics.

Source: www. umaine.edu

Music by Our Alarm Clock