Monday, November 11 at 2:00 pm

Speaking in Maine takes us next to Orono and U Maine for the 2019 William S. Cohen Lecture Series with Former Secretary of State John Kerry and Former Secretary of Defense William Cohen. Their talk was titled: “Defense and Diplomacy in an Uncertain World.” Topics ranged from climate change, Washington's ongoing impeachment inquiry, the race for 2020, and the Trump presidency.

Secretary John F. Kerry served as the 68th Secretary of State of the United States under President Barack Obama from 2013 to 2017. He previously served as a U.S. Senator from Massachusetts from 1985 until 2013. He was the 2004 Democratic nominee for president.

Secretary William S. Cohen represented Maine both as a member of the United States House of Representatives (1973–1979) and Senate (1979–1997), and as Secretary of Defense (1997–2001) under Democratic President Bill Clinton.

