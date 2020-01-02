Monday, January 6 at 2:00 pm

Speaking in Maine takes us next to Camden and the Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations, for a talk by Professor Paul Mayewski. His talk on "Maine and Arctic Climate Change" looks at both the dangers ahead and also offers ways that we might be able to mitigate its affects.



Dr. Paul Andrew Mayewski is Director of the Climate Change Institute and Distinguished Professor in the School of Earth and Climate Sciences, School of Marine Sciences, School of Policy and International Affairs, the Business School, and the Center for Ocean and Coastal Law (Law School) at the University of Maine. He has led more than 55 expeditions to some of the remotest polar and high altitude reaches of the planet (eg., Antarctica, Greenland, Himalayas, Tibet, Andes, sub-Antarctic Islands); has more than 430 scientific publications; and received numerous honors including: the first internationally awarded Medal for Excellence in Antarctic Research, the Explorers Club Lowell Thomas Medal, honorary PhD from Stockholm University, honorary fellow in the American Polar Society, and fellow in the American Geophysical Union, American Association for the Advancement of Science, Explorers Club. Dr. Mayewski developed and led major international and national climate change research programs in Antarctica, Greenland, Asia and New England; worked with outreach entities such as the American Museum of Natural History and Boston Museum of Science; released two popular books; and has appeared hundreds of times in the media including multiple CBS 60 Minutes broadcasts, several NOVA films, NPR pieces and the 2014 Emmy Award winner “Years of Living Dangerously.”

Source: www.midcoastforum.org

