Monday, March 16 at 2:00 pm

Speaking in Maine takes us next to Rockport, and the Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations, for a talk on Pakistan, Afghanistan and South Asia. Mr. Shuja Nawaz, Distinguished Fellow at the South Asia Center at the Atlantic Council in Washington DC, talks about the US role in the region and the recent agreement between the US and the Taliban.

Shuja Nawaz is a political and strategic analyst. Mr. Nawaz writes for leading newspapers and The Huffington Post, and speaks on current topics before civic groups, at think tanks, and on radio and television. He has worked on projects with RAND, the United States Institute of Peace, the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the Atlantic Council, and other leading think tanks on projects dealing with Pakistan and the Middle East. In January 2009 he was made the first Director of the South Asia Center at The Atlantic Council of the United States.

Mr. Nawaz was educated at Gordon College, Rawalpindi, where he obtained a BA in Economics and English literature, and at the Graduate School of Journalism of Columbia University in New York, where he was a Cabot Fellow and won the Henry Taylor International Correspondent Award. He was a newscaster and news and current affairs producer for Pakistan Television from 1967 to 1972 and covered the western front of the 1971 war between Pakistan and India as well as President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s visit to China January-February 1972.

Mr. Nawaz has worked for the New York Times, the World Health Organization, and has headed three separate divisions at the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He was also a director at the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna from 1999 to 2001, while on leave from the IMF. Mr. Nawaz was the managing editor and then Editor of Finance & Development, the multilingual quarterly of the IMF and the World Bank. He served on the editorial advisory board of the World Bank Research Observer.

Mr. Nawaz’s latest book, The Battle for Pakistan: The Bitter US Friendship and a Tough Neighbourhood, will be published under the Vintage imprint and release in August 2019. He also is the author of Crossed Swords: Pakistan, its Army, and the Wars Within (Oxford University Press 2nd edition 2017). He is the principal author of FATA: A Most Dangerous Place (CSIS, Washington DC January 2009), Pakistan in the Danger Zone: A Tenuous US-Pakistan Relationship (Atlantic Council 2010), Learning by Doing: The Pakistan Army’s Experience with Counterinsurgency (Atlantic Council 2011), and with Mohan Guruswamy and with a Foreword by former Secretary of State George Shultz, India-Pakistan: The Opportunity Cost of Conflict (Atlantic Council 2014). His book of verse in English Journeys was published originally by Oxford University Press and re-issued by Fort Hill in 2017. His second book of verse The Inner World (Archway 2017) is also available on the web.

Source: www.midcoastforum.org/

