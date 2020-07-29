November 3 — What’s at Stake? An Evening with Hillary Rodham Clinton

Friday, July 31 at 2:00 pm

Speaking in Maine takes us next to The College of the Atlantic’s Champlain Institute sessions in a virtual environment. The Champlain Institute is a week-long ideas festival which hosts leaders from around the country and the world to share their expertise on pressing issues of our time. This year, the Champlain Institute explores the future of US diplomacy, climate change policy, income inequality, national security, the Second Amendment, the Supreme Court, coronavirus, and other issues that will be critical national topics leading up to the presidential elections in November.

Healthcare, national security, the environment, America’s leadership role in the world, and the state of our diplomatic corps are all issues that will be affected by the decisions we make on November 3. Join 2016 Democratic presidential nominee and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton as she discusses with historian Ted Widmer the consequences before us as we vote in the next election.

Introduced by: Ambassador Philip Lader

Speakers

Hillary Rodham Clinton:

Hillary Rodham Clinton has spent four decades in public service as an advocate, attorney, First Lady, US Senator, US Secretary of State, and presidential candidate.

Hillary Clinton was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 26, 1947. After graduating from Wellesley College and Yale Law School, she began her life-long work on behalf of children and families by joining the Children’s Defense Fund.

In 1974, she moved to Arkansas, where she married Bill Clinton and became a successful attorney while also raising their daughter, Chelsea.

As First Lady of the United States, from 1993 to 2001, Hillary Clinton championed health care for all Americans and led successful bipartisan efforts to improve the adoption and foster care systems, reduce teen pregnancy, and create the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

In 2000, Clinton made history as the first First Lady elected to the United States Senate, and the first woman elected to statewide office in New York. As Senator, she worked across party lines to expand economic opportunity and access to quality, affordable health care. After September 11, 2001, she helped to rebuild New York and provide health care for first responders.

In 2007, she began her historic campaign for president, winning 18 million votes and becoming the first woman to ever win a presidential primary or caucus state.

In her four years as America’s chief diplomat and the President’s principal foreign policy adviser, Clinton led the effort to restore America’s leadership in the world. She negotiated a cease-fire in Gaza that defended Israel’s security and headed off another war in the Middle East, mobilized an international coalition to impose crippling sanctions against Iran, and championed human rights around the world, as she has her entire career.

In 2016, Clinton made history again by becoming the first woman nominated for president by a major US political party. As the Democratic candidate for president, she campaigned on a vision of America that is “stronger together” and an agenda to make our economy work for everyone, not just those at the top, earning the support of nearly 66 million Americans.

Hillary Rodham Clinton is the author of eight best-selling books, including her campaign memoir, What Happened (2017), and The Book of Gutsy Women (2019), with Chelsea Clinton.

She and President Clinton reside in New York, have one daughter, Chelsea, and are the proud grandparents of Charlotte, Aidan, and Jasper.

Ted Widmer:

Ted Widmer is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs and distinguished lecturer at the Macaulay Honors College of the City University of New York. Widmer served as a speechwriter and senior advisor to former President Bill Clinton from 1997 to 2001, and as a senior advisor to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton from 2012 to 2013. He was formerly the director of The John W. Kluge Center at the Library of Congress and the director of the John Carter Brown Library at Brown University.

Widmer’s books include Lincoln on the Verge (2020), Martin Van Buren (2005); Campaigns: A Century of Presidential Races (with Alan Brinkley, 2001); and Young America: The Flowering of Democracy in New York City (1999). Widmer is a frequent contributor to The New York Times, The New York Observer, Politico, The Boston Globe, and The American Scholar.

Philip Lader:

Philip Lader, former US Ambassador to the Court of St. James’s, was chairman of WPP plc. He served in President Clinton’s Cabinet while Administrator of the US Small Business Administration, and was White House Deputy Chief of Staff, Assistant to the President, and Deputy Director of the Office of Management & Budget. He is the former president of South Carolina and Australia universities and Sea Pines Company, as well as executive vice president of America’s then-largest private landowner. Now a senior adviser to Morgan Stanley Investment Banking and Palantir Corporation and trustee of RAND Corporation and several foundations, he has served on the boards of Lloyds of London, Marathon Oil, AMC Entertainment, Canary Wharf, AES, British Museum, American Red Cross, Smithsonian Museum of American History, St. Paul’s Cathedral, Atlantic Council, and several banks and universities.

Educated at Duke, Michigan, Oxford, and Harvard Law School, Lader is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, was president of Business Executives for National Security, and has been awarded honorary doctorates by 14 universities. He and his wife, Linda, a Presbyterian minister, co-founded and continue to host Renaissance Weekends, the non-partisan retreats for innovative leaders.

Source: College of the Atlantic-Champlain Institute

Music by Our Alarm Clock