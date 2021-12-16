Dr. Richard Kessler: "The Effect of Congressional Polarization on Foreign Affairs"

Dr. Richard Kessler served in a variety of senior professional positions in Congress for 25 years, retiring in 2014 as staff director of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. He also served as staff director for the House Foreign Affairs Committee. He is one of the few people to have served in both the House and the Senate as a committee staff director.

His talk titled "The Effect of Congressional Polarization on Foreign Affairs" was recorded Monday, November 8, 2021 in Rockland, Maine by the Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations.

