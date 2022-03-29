Pierre Vimont and Daniela Schwarzer: Camden Conference "Europe Challenged: At Home and Abroad."

For the 2022 Camden Conference the topic was "Europe Challenged: At Home and Abroad." The Camden Conference convenes annually to bring a variety of diplomats, professors, journalists, and policy officials to address a topic of international political and humanitarian significance. Our first speaker, Senior Fellow at Carnegie Europe Pierre Vimont, addresses "A Difficult Path to Becoming a Relevant Actor."

Our second speaker, the Open Society Foundations Executive Director for Europe and Eurasia Daniela Schwarzer, addresses "How can Europe Hold Its Own Between China and the United States?"

