© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Speaking in Maine logo
Speaking in Maine

John Herst and Othon Anastasakias: Camden Conference "Europe Challenged: At Home and Abroad."

Published March 30, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT
John-Herbst_Othon-Anastaskis.jpg

John Herst is Senior Director of the Eurasia Center at the Atlantic Council and Former United States Ambassador to Ukraine and to Uzbekistan. He discussed, "The US Approach to Managing the Kremlin Challenge in Eastern Europe."

Othon Anastasakias is Director of South East European Studies at Oxford University and Senior Research Fellow at St. Antony’s College. He discussed "The Illiberal Challenge to European Democracies:  Who Is Vulnerable?"

The extended version of this discussion is available at camdenconference.org.

Speaking in Maine