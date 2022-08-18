Camden Conference: An Evening with CBS News' Chief Election and Campaign Correspondent Robert Costa

Robert Costa is CBS News Chief Election and Campaign Correspondent. Costa received a bachelor degree in American Studies at Notre Dame and a master’s degree in politics from the University of Cambridge. He previously worked at The Washington Post, Washington Week on PBS, and NBC News and MSNBC. Costa was interviewed by Matthew Storin.

Matthew Storin is a Notre Dame graduate who served as editor of the Boston Globe from 1992-2001. He also has worked at the New York Daily News, Chicago Sun-Times and U.S. News and World Report. He previously served as associate vice president for news and information at the University of Notre Dame and currently teaches courses at the University in journalism and ethics.

Costa and Storin discussed Peril, Costa's New York Times Best Seller along with domestic and global political issues.