Speaking in Maine: Mid-Maine Global Forum Linda Cotter Speaker Series: Abrahm Lustgarten

Abrahm Lustgarten writes for ProPublica, and works frequently with the New York Times Magazine, The Atlantic, and PBS Frontline, among others. He is an Emerson Collective fellow at New America, and lectures on narrative writing about climate change at the University of California Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. His talk, “Unlivable: How a changing climate will force a global migration,” was recorded at Colby College on August 9, 2023, as part of the Mid-Maine Global Forum Linda Cotter Speaker Series.