Speaking in Maine: College of the Atlantic Summer Institute: Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness

Jeffrey Rosen, president & CEO of the National Constitution Center, speaks with Judith S. Goldstein, founder and executive director emeritus of Humanity in Action, Inc.

Jeffrey Rosen is the president and CEO of the National Constitution Center, where he hosts We the People, a weekly podcast of constitutional debate. He is also a professor of law at George Washington University Law School and a contributing editor of The Atlantic. Rosen’s new book is The Pursuit of Happiness: How Classical Writers on Virtue Inspired the Lives of the Founders and Defined America (2024). His other books include The New York Times bestseller Conversations with RBG: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Life, Love, Liberty, and Law (2019), as well as biographies of Louis Brandeis and William Howard Taft.

Judith S. Goldstein received a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University in 1962 with a concentration on European and American history. As a Woodrow Wilson Scholar at Columbia University, she received a master's degree in European history, and wrote her thesis on the “Mouvement Republicain Populaire and the Franco-Vietnamese War, 1946-1954.” In 1972, Goldstein completed her doctoral studies at Columbia University after writing her dissertation on “The Politics of Ethnic Pressure: The American Jewish Committee Fight Against Immigration Restriction: 1906-1917.” This thesis was published as a book by Routledge in 1990 and republished in 2020, as the beginning of a sustained concentration on immigration and diversity in America and Europe.