Coming soon!

Sunday, March 31: Room to Breathe

A musical nod to the forthcoming eclipse - Classical Uprising presents an Oratorio Chorale program, Room to Breathe, with candlelit performances in Portland and Brunswick on April 6 and 7. Artistic Director Emily Isaacson chats with MPC Host Heather McDougall about quieting the noise of the modern world and tapping into the power of connection through light and sound. The concerts will feature music by Caroline Shaw, Nico Muhly, Howard Frazin, David Lang, Caleb Burhans, and Frank Ticheli. Tune in for this first episode of State of the Art!

Also ahead, interviews with…

April 7: Language Keeper and teacher of the Passamaquoddy language and culture, Dwayne Tomah discusses the Music in Maine exhibition at the Maine Historical Society

April 14: Violinists Elizabeth Moore and Domenic Salerni – Between Us, a Palaver Strings and Attacca Quartet collaboration

April 21: Composer Lucas Richman and Violinist Mitchell Newman – Paths to Dignity, a concert by the Bangor Symphony Orchestra