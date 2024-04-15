Sunday April 14: Between Us with Palaver Strings and the Attacca Quartet

Portland-based Palaver Strings and the two-time Grammy-winning Attacca Quartet are coming together for a new collaboration, “Between Us”, with three performances later this month across Maine and New Hampshire. Elizabeth Moore, violist and co-artistic director of Palaver Strings and violinist Domenic Salerni of the Attacca Quartet chat with Host Heather McDougall about this concert series, as well as the forthcoming new album from Palaver Strings – “A Change is Gonna Come”.

“Between Us” performances will take place on Wednesday, April 24 at 7:00 pm at Mechanics’ Hall in Portland, on Thursday, April 25 at 7:00 pm at Bay Chamber Concerts in Rockport, and on Friday, April 26 at 7:30 pm at Music Hall in Portsmouth. More about the program and tickets at palaverstrings.org/events.

Learn more about the new album “A Change is Gonna Come” (release date: May 24) and the new single, “The Fiddle and the Drum” at palaverstrings.org.