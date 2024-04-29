© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
State of the Art

Sunday, April 21: Between Us with Palaver Strings and the Attacca Quartet

By Heather McDougall
Published April 29, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Richman Lucas and Newman Mitchell

“Paths to Dignity” is a project at the intersection of music, homelessness and mental health, presented by the Bangor Symphony Orchestra this month. Host Heather McDougall talks to the project’s leaders, composer and conductor Lucas Richman and violinist, Mitchell Newman. They chat about the project’s resonance in the community, its impacts on musicians, unsheltered participants and themselves, as well as the various events taking place in Bangor and Orono.

The Bangor Symphony Orchestra will present three events as part of the project:

Monday, April 22, 2024 at 11:30 am

Union Street Brick Church/ Storehouse,126 Union Street, Bangor

Free and open to the public concert and lecture presentation, including lunch beforehand

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at 11:30 am

Columbia Street Baptist Church, 63 Columbia Street, Bangor

Free and open to the public concert and lecture presentation, including lunch beforehand

April 28, 2024 at 3:00 pm

Collins Center for the Arts, Orono

Lucas Richman, conductor
Mitchell Newman, violin
University of Maine Singers Oratorio Society

Program:

Richman | Y’varechecha: World Premiere
Richman | Concerto for Violin: Paths to Dignity
Richman | Symphony: This Will Be Our Reply

More details about these events at bangorsymphony.org, and more about the project at the Paths to Dignity video.

State of the Art
Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
