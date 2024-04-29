Sunday, April 21: Between Us with Palaver Strings and the Attacca Quartet

“Paths to Dignity” is a project at the intersection of music, homelessness and mental health, presented by the Bangor Symphony Orchestra this month. Host Heather McDougall talks to the project’s leaders, composer and conductor Lucas Richman and violinist, Mitchell Newman. They chat about the project’s resonance in the community, its impacts on musicians, unsheltered participants and themselves, as well as the various events taking place in Bangor and Orono.

The Bangor Symphony Orchestra will present three events as part of the project:

Monday, April 22, 2024 at 11:30 am

Union Street Brick Church/ Storehouse,126 Union Street, Bangor

Free and open to the public concert and lecture presentation, including lunch beforehand

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at 11:30 am

Columbia Street Baptist Church, 63 Columbia Street, Bangor

Free and open to the public concert and lecture presentation, including lunch beforehand

April 28, 2024 at 3:00 pm

Collins Center for the Arts, Orono

Lucas Richman, conductor

Mitchell Newman, violin

University of Maine Singers Oratorio Society

Program:

Richman | Y’varechecha: World Premiere

Richman | Concerto for Violin: Paths to Dignity

Richman | Symphony: This Will Be Our Reply

More details about these events at bangorsymphony.org, and more about the project at the Paths to Dignity video.