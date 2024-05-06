Sunday, April 21: ECHOES – Stories and Songs Across Time

“ECHOES – Stories and Songs Across Time” is a site-specific music composition project, reflecting the breath, sorrow and beauty of Portland’s complex history and relationship to its Black community. Co-presented by Portland Ovations and Indigo Arts Alliance, "ECHOES" promises to be a transformative celebration of culture, history, and community resilience. It culminates in a day of celebratory free of events on Saturday, May 11. Attendees can expect a powerful journey through time and sound, as DBR and local artists come together to honor the legacy of the Abyssinian Meeting House and the stories it holds.

“ECHOES is many years, projects, partnerships, friendships and dreams in the making, bringing together nearly 20 years of working with Daniel, Marcia and Daniel Minter, and others to connect art, community and social justice,” states Ovations Executive & Artistic Director Aimée M. Petrin. “We are thrilled to experience this new work together inspired by the Abyssinian Meeting House and to honor Black life in Portland, past, present and future.”

“This program with Portland Ovations solidifies Indigo Arts Alliance’s commitment to building and sustaining long-lasting relationships with our community partners along with ensuring that Black brilliance is highlighted on a world stage that will ‘echo’ into the future,” says Jordia Benjamin, Executive Director, Indigo Arts Alliance.

Composer, violinist, educator and activist Daniel Bernard Roumain is central to “ECHOES” and this week he sits down with Host Heather McDougall to talk about collaboration, the importance of place and his hopes for the people of Portland in this project.

The day of free events includes:

Saturday, May 11



3-5:30 pm - Tours of Eastern Cemetery w/ Spirits Alive & The Prince Project (running every half hour)



5-6:30 pm - Indigo Arts Alliance Studio Activation + Performances



6-8:30 pm – Block Party - Newbury Street



7:30-8:30 pm - Live Performance of ECHOES at the Abyssinian Meeting House, featuring Daniel Bernard Roumain and special guests

Free and open to the public - no RSVP needed.

More details about these events at portlandovations.org, and more about Daniel Bernard Roumain at his website.