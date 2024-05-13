© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
State of the Art

Sunday, May 12: Portland Piano Trio

By Heather McDougall
Published May 13, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Portland Piano Trio
Will Wohler

Pianist Annie Antonacos and violinist Tracey Jasas-Hardel of the Portland Piano Trio sit down with host Heather McDougall to talk about their upcoming concert, “Celebrating the Seasons”, on Saturday, May 18 in Portland, and the community music school, 240 Strings, that they founded and now lead along with cellist Jing Li. The principle that every child deserves access to the arts is foundational to the philosophy of the school, where free music education is offered, in their aim to break down barriers and foster a love for music among children from all backgrounds.

Concert Details:

“Celebrating the Seasons”
Portland Piano Trio
Saturday, May 18 2024 3:00 pm
Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St.

Program:

Astor Piazzolla: The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires
Maurice Ravel: Piano Trio

Free and open to the public

More details about the concert at portlandpianotrio.com and about the school at 240strings.org.

State of the Art
Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
