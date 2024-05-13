Sunday, May 12: Portland Piano Trio

Pianist Annie Antonacos and violinist Tracey Jasas-Hardel of the Portland Piano Trio sit down with host Heather McDougall to talk about their upcoming concert, “Celebrating the Seasons”, on Saturday, May 18 in Portland, and the community music school, 240 Strings, that they founded and now lead along with cellist Jing Li. The principle that every child deserves access to the arts is foundational to the philosophy of the school, where free music education is offered, in their aim to break down barriers and foster a love for music among children from all backgrounds.

Concert Details:

“Celebrating the Seasons”

Portland Piano Trio

Saturday, May 18 2024 3:00 pm

Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St.

Program:

Astor Piazzolla: The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires

Maurice Ravel: Piano Trio

Free and open to the public

More details about the concert at portlandpianotrio.com and about the school at 240strings.org.