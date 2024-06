Dr. Tiffany Lu is the new Music Director at the Monteux School and Music Festival in Hancock, Maine. As this week’s guest, she talks about the arc of her Monteux journey, from student to Music Director, the 81st season ahead running from June 16 to July 28, Monteux’s tradition of nurturing conductors, and her vision for the school and festival.

More details at monteuxmusic.org.