© 2024 Maine Public
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Maine Public Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Portland Office
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
State of the Art

Sunday, June 16: Bowdoin International Music Festival

By Heather McDougall
Published June 17, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
David and Phil Ying
2 Fellows Giant Stairs

The Bowdoin International Music Festival in Brunswick is marking its 60th anniversary year and 2024 sees this week’s guests, cellist David Ying and violist Philip Ying, in their tenth year as co-artistic directors.

David and Phillip talk about community building in music education and professional life, the festival’s alumni legacy and the many ways new music has thrived over six decades of the festival and continues to do so today.

More details at bowdoinfestival.org.

State of the Art
Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
See stories by Heather McDougall