Sunday, June 16: Bowdoin International Music Festival

The Bowdoin International Music Festival in Brunswick is marking its 60th anniversary year and 2024 sees this week’s guests, cellist David Ying and violist Philip Ying, in their tenth year as co-artistic directors.

David and Phillip talk about community building in music education and professional life, the festival’s alumni legacy and the many ways new music has thrived over six decades of the festival and continues to do so today.

More details at bowdoinfestival.org.