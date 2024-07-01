© 2024 Maine Public

State of the Art

Sunday, June 30: Theater at Monmouth

By Heather McDougall
Published July 1, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Theater at Monmouth

The Theater at Monmouth is known as the Shakesperean Theater of Maine and the summer of 2024 has plenty in store from the Bard himself and much else. Producing Artistic Director, Dawn McAndrews is this week’s guest – she offers a glimpse of the productions in store and tells us about the company’s Education Tours and perspectives on recent developments in the theater community.

The Theater of Monmouth’s June to August lineup includes Much Ado About Nothing, Shakespeare’s Will, The School for Husbands and Souvenir, a fantasia on the life of the infamous singer Florence Foster Jenkins. Another title of musical interest, Always…Patsy Cline, is their Fall production, running September 12-22.

More details at theateratmonmouth.org.

Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
