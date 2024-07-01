Sunday, June 30: Theater at Monmouth

The Theater at Monmouth is known as the Shakesperean Theater of Maine and the summer of 2024 has plenty in store from the Bard himself and much else. Producing Artistic Director, Dawn McAndrews is this week’s guest – she offers a glimpse of the productions in store and tells us about the company’s Education Tours and perspectives on recent developments in the theater community.

The Theater of Monmouth’s June to August lineup includes Much Ado About Nothing, Shakespeare’s Will, The School for Husbands and Souvenir, a fantasia on the life of the infamous singer Florence Foster Jenkins. Another title of musical interest, Always…Patsy Cline, is their Fall production, running September 12-22.

More details at theateratmonmouth.org.