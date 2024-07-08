Sunday, July 7: Opera Maine

Opera Maine’s Artistic Director, Dona D. Vaughn, took time out between the company’s back-to-back productions to talk about bringing two operas, set against the backdrop of war, to Portland this summer – Rappahannock County, about the American Civil War, and Aida, a larger than life tale of love and betrayal set in Ancient Egypt. She and host Heather McDougall chat about these productions, the local and national collaborations arising out them, and the development of the Studio Artists Program over the last three decades.

Opera Maine’s production of Aida runs on July 25, 7.30 pm and July 28, 2:30 pm at the Merrill Auditorium in Portland.

More details at operamaine.org.