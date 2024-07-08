© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
State of the Art

Sunday, July 7: Opera Maine

By Heather McDougall
Published July 8, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Opera Maine's Aida cast
Cast and Creative Team of Aida (Courtesy of Opera Maine)

Opera Maine’s Artistic Director, Dona D. Vaughn, took time out between the company’s back-to-back productions to talk about bringing two operas, set against the backdrop of war, to Portland this summer – Rappahannock County, about the American Civil War, and Aida, a larger than life tale of love and betrayal set in Ancient Egypt. She and host Heather McDougall chat about these productions, the local and national collaborations arising out them, and the development of the Studio Artists Program over the last three decades.

Opera Maine’s production of Aida runs on July 25, 7.30 pm and July 28, 2:30 pm at the Merrill Auditorium in Portland.

More details at operamaine.org.

State of the Art
Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
See stories by Heather McDougall