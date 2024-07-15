© 2024 Maine Public

State of the Art

Sunday, July 14: Anna Tsouhlarakis and Shane Perley-Dutcher

By Heather McDougall
Published July 15, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Deconstructing the Boundaries: The Land Fights Back

This week’s guests are Anna Tsouhlarakis, a Navajo, Creek and Greek artist working in sculpture, installation and video, and Shane Perley-Dutcher, a Wolastoq mixed media artist from the Neqotkuk Wolasqiyik (Tobique First Nation) in New Brunswick. Both are in residence at Indigo Arts Alliance this month, collaborating on a permanent public art piece at the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay. Their work will be presented as part of a symposium entitled Deconstructing Boundaries: The Land Fights Back, on July 20th at the Gardens.

More details about the artists, their residency and the symposium at indigoartsalliance.me.

