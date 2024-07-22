Sunday, July 21: Bar Harbor Music Festival

Allison Kiger, Artistic Director of the Bar Harbor Music Festival, talks with Host Heather McDougall about the 58th edition of the festival now underway on Mount Desert Island and continuing through early August.

Allison shares some of the forgotten aspects of the festival’s early history, along with the legacy of the late Founding Director, Francis Fortier, and various highlights from this year’s program, including a day of events featuring Maine composers and a performance of Appalachian Spring, in collaboration with the Acadia Dance Festival and its company, Nimbus Dance.

More details at barharbormusicfestival.org.