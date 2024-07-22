© 2024 Maine Public

State of the Art

Sunday, July 21: Bar Harbor Music Festival

By Heather McDougall
Published July 22, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Allison Kiger, Festival Director
Chris Marolf

Allison Kiger, Artistic Director of the Bar Harbor Music Festival, talks with Host Heather McDougall about the 58th edition of the festival now underway on Mount Desert Island and continuing through early August.

Allison shares some of the forgotten aspects of the festival’s early history, along with the legacy of the late Founding Director, Francis Fortier, and various highlights from this year’s program, including a day of events featuring Maine composers and a performance of Appalachian Spring, in collaboration with the Acadia Dance Festival and its company, Nimbus Dance.

More details at barharbormusicfestival.org.

State of the Art
Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
