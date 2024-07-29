Sunday, July 28: Melissa Reardon

This week’s guest is Melissa Reardon, violist and Artistic Director of the Portland Chamber Music Festival, which runs August 8 to 17 at University of Southern Maine’s Hannaford Hall. 2024 marks Melissa’s sixth season with the festival and the program this year sees the much-celebrated return of the East Coast Chamber Orchestra and also features the Maine premiere of Handmade Universe, a new work by Grammy-nominated composer Vijay Iyer.

Melissa chats with Host Heather McDougall about these highlights as well as the festival’s all-French program and the array of stand-out arrangements by Nate Farrington and Michi Wiancko.

More details at pcmf.org.