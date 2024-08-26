© 2024 Maine Public

State of the Art

Sunday, August 25: Fiddles and Pipes

By Heather McDougall
Published August 26, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
What happens when a mighty pipe organ meets a merry band of fiddles and mandolins? To find out, two Maine arts organizations have forged a new partnership – the Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ (FOKO), based at Portland’s Merrill Auditorium, and 317 Main Community Music Center, in Yarmouth.

James Kennerley of FOKO is the municipal organist for the City of Porland and Chris Moore of 317 Main is a mandolinist and teaching artist. They’ve been working together all year long, bringing their classical and folk traditions together, with students from 317 Main at the heart of this collaboration. Last month, this culminated in an event called Fiddles and Pipes at the Merrill Auditorium. James and Chris join us to talk about this burgeoning partnership, overcoming the doubters who thought it couldn’t be done, and celebrating their shared musical values.

More about these organizations and their work at foko.org and 317main.org.

Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland's national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
