Sunday, August 25: Fiddles and Pipes

Richard Sawyer

What happens when a mighty pipe organ meets a merry band of fiddles and mandolins? To find out, two Maine arts organizations have forged a new partnership – the Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ (FOKO), based at Portland’s Merrill Auditorium, and 317 Main Community Music Center, in Yarmouth.

James Kennerley of FOKO is the municipal organist for the City of Porland and Chris Moore of 317 Main is a mandolinist and teaching artist. They’ve been working together all year long, bringing their classical and folk traditions together, with students from 317 Main at the heart of this collaboration. Last month, this culminated in an event called Fiddles and Pipes at the Merrill Auditorium. James and Chris join us to talk about this burgeoning partnership, overcoming the doubters who thought it couldn’t be done, and celebrating their shared musical values.

More about these organizations and their work at foko.org and 317main.org.