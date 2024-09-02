© 2024 Maine Public

State of the Art

Sunday, September 1: Puppets in Portland

By Heather McDougall
Published September 2, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Maskhunt Motions' Road of Useless Splendor
Richard Termine
Alex & Olmsted's MAROONED! A Space Comedy

Puppets in Portland is a bi-annual festival presented by Mayo Street Arts, the de facto home of puppetry in Maine. The 2024 edition of the festival will run September 13-22 at venues and locations around the City of Portland.

The adult- and family-friendly line-up includes Marooned! A Space Comedy! (Alex & Olmsted), The Perils of Mr. Punch (Modern Times Theater), A Slice of Crazy Pie (Cripps Puppets), Road of Useless Splendor (Maskhunt Motions) and the PiP Parade, a merry procession of stilt walkers, drummers and giant puppets, straight down Washington Avenue and led by Shoestring Theater. The Executive Director of Mayo Street Arts, Ian Bannon, shares all that’s ahead for this year’s festival.

More details at puppetsinportland.org.

