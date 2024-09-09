© 2024 Maine Public

State of the Art

Sunday, September 8: Lee Krasner: Geometries of Expression

By Heather McDougall
Published September 9, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Lee Krasner, Lavender, 1942, Oil on canvas, 24 x 30 inches. Guillermo Gonzales. Courtesy of the Olivia Collection, Los Angeles and Mexico City.
Geometries of Expression at the Ogunquit Museum of American Art. Installation photograph by Annabelle Colette, 2024.
Lee Krasner was a key artist in the development of American Abstract Art in the 1930s and 40s. An exhibition exploring this dynamic period for Krasner and many of her contemporaries is now running at the Ogunquit Museum of American Art.

This week’s guest is Devon Zimmerman, Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art at the Ogunquit Museum of American Art. He is also co-curator of this exhibition, in collaboration with guest curator, Michele Wije, curatorial project manager at Yale University Art Gallery.

In this conversation, Devon delves into this pivotal period in American Art and explores the four nodes of influence that shaped Lee’s work during this time – the Hans Hoffmann School, the Works Progress Administration, the American Abstract Artists and Piet Mondrian. Among Krasner’s contemporaries included in the exhibition are Merecedes Carles Matter, Charmion von Wiegand, Esphyr Slobodkina, Ilya Bolotowsky and Alice Trumbull Mason.

Lee Krasner: Geometries of Expression continues through November 17thMore details at ogunquitmuseum.org.

State of the Art
