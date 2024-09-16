Sunday, September 15: Carolyn Nishon, Portland Symphony Orchestra

The Portland Symphony Orchestra’s 100th anniversary season kicks off with an opening weekend from Friday September 20. The season includes a Classical, Pops, Discovery and Chamber Series, as well as variety of School Programs. New and ongoing collaborations with Opera Maine, Portland Ballet, Portland Stage, and the Portland Youth Symphony Orchestra are key highlights, as is the upcoming October Gala featuring cellist Yo-Yo Ma. The Opening Weekend gets started with a Block Party, followed by other celebratory, community-centered events. This week’s guest, Executive Director, Carolyn Nishon, tells us what’s in store.

More details at portlandsymphony.org.