State of the Art

Sunday, September 15: Carolyn Nishon, Portland Symphony Orchestra

By Heather McDougall
Published September 16, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Portland Symphony Orchestra’s 100 Years of Music graphic; gold text over a dark background with stylized drawings of musical instruments on the right-hand side.
The Portland Symphony Orchestra during a performance.

The Portland Symphony Orchestra’s 100th anniversary season kicks off with an opening weekend from Friday September 20. The season includes a Classical, Pops, Discovery and Chamber Series, as well as variety of School Programs. New and ongoing collaborations with Opera Maine, Portland Ballet, Portland Stage, and the Portland Youth Symphony Orchestra are key highlights, as is the upcoming October Gala featuring cellist Yo-Yo Ma. The Opening Weekend gets started with a Block Party, followed by other celebratory, community-centered events. This week’s guest, Executive Director, Carolyn Nishon, tells us what’s in store.

More details at portlandsymphony.org.

Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
