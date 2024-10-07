Sunday, October 6: Sculptor Verónica Pérez

Verónica Pérez is a sculptor deeply engaged in the intersection of art and history, particularly around identity. Community collaboration and personal narrative are at the heart of their practice. In this week’s episode, host Heather McDougall visits Veronica’s studio in Westbrook to chat about their ongoing project, braiding circles, and the journey they’re on developing work for a forthcoming solo exhibition – a journey rooted in an exploration of their father’s story and Puerto Rican heritage.

More about Veronica’s work and their project, braiding circles, at veronicaaperez.com. Details of their exhibition at the Paul J. Schupf Art Center in Waterville in 2026 will also be available at that website as the time draws near.