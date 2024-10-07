© 2024 Maine Public

State of the Art

Sunday, October 6: Sculptor Verónica Pérez

By Heather McDougall
Published October 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
suspensión, 2022 wood, hair, gauze
suspensión, 2022
wood, hair, gauze

Verónica Pérez is a sculptor deeply engaged in the intersection of art and history, particularly around identity. Community collaboration and personal narrative are at the heart of their practice. In this week’s episode, host Heather McDougall visits Veronica’s studio in Westbrook to chat about their ongoing project, braiding circles, and the journey they’re on developing work for a forthcoming solo exhibition – a journey rooted in an exploration of their father’s story and Puerto Rican heritage.

More about Veronica’s work and their project, braiding circles, at veronicaaperez.com. Details of their exhibition at the Paul J. Schupf Art Center in Waterville in 2026 will also be available at that website as the time draws near.

State of the Art
Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
