Sunday October 13: Magwintegwak: A Legacy of Penobscot Basketry

Magwintegwak: A Legacy of Penobscot Basketry is an exhibition at the Farnsworth Art Museum, capturing the larger story of a basketry tradition through the personal story of basket maker Robert H. Anderson.

Jaime DeSimone, chief curator at the Farnsworth Art Museum, and Sarah Sockbeson, Penobscot artist and basket maker, join us to tell us the story of Anderson and his family’s tent shop, a fixture on Lincolnville beach for 70 years. We also talk about the range of baskets and tools on display at the exhibition, Sarah’s own journey into the tradition, and innovating within it, as well as the extraordinary year of celebration and visibility that 2024 has been for Wabanaki basketry.

The exhibition, which runs through January 5, is drawn from the Hudson Museum’s Robert Anderson and the Leo and Florence Shay Collection and complemented by other private and public loans. This project was guest-curated by Theresa Secord and Sarah Sockbeson with Gretchen F. Faulker, Hudson Museum Director, serving as a Curatorial Advisor.

More about the exhibition at farnsworthmuseum.org.

