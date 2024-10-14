© 2024 Maine Public

State of the Art

Sunday October 13: Magwintegwak: A Legacy of Penobscot Basketry

By Heather McDougall
Published October 14, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Sarah Sockbeson (l.) and Jaime DeSimone (r.)
Magwintegwak: A Legacy of Penobscot Basketry is an exhibition at the Farnsworth Art Museum, capturing the larger story of a basketry tradition through the personal story of basket maker Robert H. Anderson.

Jaime DeSimone, chief curator at the Farnsworth Art Museum, and Sarah Sockbeson, Penobscot artist and basket maker, join us to tell us the story of Anderson and his family’s tent shop, a fixture on Lincolnville beach for 70 years. We also talk about the range of baskets and tools on display at the exhibition, Sarah’s own journey into the tradition, and innovating within it, as well as the extraordinary year of celebration and visibility that 2024 has been for Wabanaki basketry.

The exhibition, which runs through January 5, is drawn from the Hudson Museum’s Robert Anderson and the Leo and Florence Shay Collection and complemented by other private and public loans. This project was guest-curated by Theresa Secord and Sarah Sockbeson with Gretchen F. Faulker, Hudson Museum Director, serving as a Curatorial Advisor.

More about the exhibition at farnsworthmuseum.org.

State of the Art
Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
