Sunday, January 12: Midcoast Symphony Orchestra

The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra’s Music Director Rohan Smith and Executive Director Michael Levine join us to talk about their program, “Invigorating Water Music”, evoking all the power and serenity of the springs, rivers, rapids and oceans that have inspired composers for generations. We chat about the upcoming performances in Lewiston and Topsham, as well as the family-friendly pre-concert events, “Meet the Instruments”, and the orchestra’s biannual Judith Elser Concerto Competition.

The concert program is a showcase of water-inspired works including Bedřich Smetana’s The Moldau, Alan Hovhaness’ And God Created Great Whales, Charles Ives’ The Housatonic at Stockbridge, selections from George Frederic Handel’s Water Music Suite No. 2 and Duke Ellington’s suite, The River. The orchestra will also be joined by concerto competition winner Joshua Zhang in a performance of the first movement of Henri Tomasi’s Trombone Concerto.

Saturday, January 18, 7:00 pm

Franco Center, Lewiston

Pre-concert event, Meet the Instruments, 6:00 pm

Sunday, January 19, 2:30 pm

Orion Performing Arts Center, Topsham

Pre-concert event, Meet the Instruments, 1:30 pm

Full details at midcoastsymphony.org.