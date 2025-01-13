© 2025 Maine Public

State of the Art

Sunday, January 12: Midcoast Symphony Orchestra

By Heather McDougall
Published January 13, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Elemental Music to Stir the Soul by Midcoast Symphony Orchestra: Invigorating Winter Music January 18 and 19; Passionate and Firey Compositions March 22 and 23; and Ethereal Weaves of Air May 17 and 18.

The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra’s Music Director Rohan Smith and Executive Director Michael Levine join us to talk about their program, “Invigorating Water Music”, evoking all the power and serenity of the springs, rivers, rapids and oceans that have inspired composers for generations. We chat about the upcoming performances in Lewiston and Topsham, as well as the family-friendly pre-concert events, “Meet the Instruments”, and the orchestra’s biannual Judith Elser Concerto Competition.

The concert program is a showcase of water-inspired works including Bedřich Smetana’s The Moldau, Alan Hovhaness’ And God Created Great Whales, Charles Ives’ The Housatonic at Stockbridge, selections from George Frederic Handel’s Water Music Suite No. 2 and Duke Ellington’s suite, The River. The orchestra will also be joined by concerto competition winner Joshua Zhang in a performance of the first movement of Henri Tomasi’s Trombone Concerto.

Saturday, January 18, 7:00 pm
Franco Center, Lewiston
Pre-concert event, Meet the Instruments, 6:00 pm

Sunday, January 19, 2:30 pm
Orion Performing Arts Center, Topsham
Pre-concert event, Meet the Instruments, 1:30 pm

Full details at midcoastsymphony.org.

State of the Art
Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
