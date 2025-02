Violinist Philipp Elssner, the newest member of the DaPonte String Quartet, joins us to talk about his appointment last year, the quartet’s upcoming concerts and the vision for the quartet’s years ahead. Philipp and Host Heather McDougall also dive into a few fun fact topics, including his second life as a violist and his master’s thesis, a genre-busting, audiophile’s dream.

Full event details and more about our guest, Philipp, at dapontequartet.org.