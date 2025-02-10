Sunday, February 9: Halcyon
Halcyon is a Midcoast Maine based artist collective bringing together live music, film, storytelling, education and climate action. Violinist and Artistic Director of Halcyon, Sophie Davis, joins us to talk about starting the collective, its mission and a series of upcoming events in Rockland, Camden, Belfast and Rockport in March.
March 28, 9:30 am
The Story of Ferdinand - School Matinee (Fully Booked!)
The Strand Theatre, Rockland
March 28, 1:00 pm
Midday Music
Hammer Hall, Bay Chamber, Camden
March 29, 11:00 am
Muddy Boots Concert
Hammer Hall, Bay Chamber, Camden
March 29, 7:00 pm
Realized
Common House Concerts, Belfast
March 30, 4:00 pm
Rising Tides, Lifting All Boats: Visualizing Rockport’s Climate Future
Rockport Opera House, Rockport
Full event details and more about Halcyon at halcyonstringquartet.org.