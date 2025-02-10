Sunday, February 9: Halcyon

Halcyon is a Midcoast Maine based artist collective bringing together live music, film, storytelling, education and climate action. Violinist and Artistic Director of Halcyon, Sophie Davis, joins us to talk about starting the collective, its mission and a series of upcoming events in Rockland, Camden, Belfast and Rockport in March.

March 28, 9:30 am

The Story of Ferdinand - School Matinee (Fully Booked!)

The Strand Theatre, Rockland

March 28, 1:00 pm

Midday Music

Hammer Hall, Bay Chamber, Camden

March 29, 11:00 am

Muddy Boots Concert

Hammer Hall, Bay Chamber, Camden

March 29, 7:00 pm

Realized

Common House Concerts, Belfast

March 30, 4:00 pm

Rising Tides, Lifting All Boats: Visualizing Rockport’s Climate Future

Rockport Opera House, Rockport

Full event details and more about Halcyon at halcyonstringquartet.org.