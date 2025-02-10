Bangor Studio/Membership Department
State of the Art

Sunday, February 9: Halcyon

By Heather McDougall
Published February 10, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Halcyon
Luke Fatora

Halcyon is a Midcoast Maine based artist collective bringing together live music, film, storytelling, education and climate action. Violinist and Artistic Director of Halcyon, Sophie Davis, joins us to talk about starting the collective, its mission and a series of upcoming events in Rockland, Camden, Belfast and Rockport in March.

March 28, 9:30 am
The Story of Ferdinand - School Matinee (Fully Booked!)
The Strand Theatre, Rockland

March 28, 1:00 pm
Midday Music
Hammer Hall, Bay Chamber, Camden

March 29, 11:00 am
Muddy Boots Concert
Hammer Hall, Bay Chamber, Camden

March 29, 7:00 pm
Realized
Common House Concerts, Belfast

March 30, 4:00 pm
Rising Tides, Lifting All Boats: Visualizing Rockport’s Climate Future
Rockport Opera House, Rockport

Full event details and more about Halcyon at halcyonstringquartet.org.

Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
