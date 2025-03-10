Sunday, March 9: Nell Shipman

Photography by Zack Bowen

Portland Ballet’s 44th season is in full swing, and Artistic Director Nell Shipman stops by to tell us about the upcoming New Works and Sleeping Beauty productions and fill us in on the company’s recent multidisciplinary collaboration, Keepers of the Light, with Colby College.

New Works

Friday March 14, 7:00 pm

Westbrook Performing Arts Center

The Sleeping Beauty

Friday April 25, 7:00 pm and Saturday April 26, 2:00 pm

Westbrook Performing Arts Center

More details about the upcoming performances and about Nell Shipman and Portland Ballet’s 24-25 season at portlandballet.org.