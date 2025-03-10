Bangor Studio/Membership Department
State of the Art

Sunday, March 9: Nell Shipman

By Heather McDougall
Published March 10, 2025 at 12:16 PM EDT
Nell Shipman
Photography by Mark Peterson
The Sleeping Beauty poster for the Portland Ballet
Photography by Zack Bowen

Portland Ballet’s 44th season is in full swing, and Artistic Director Nell Shipman stops by to tell us about the upcoming New Works and Sleeping Beauty productions and fill us in on the company’s recent multidisciplinary collaboration, Keepers of the Light, with Colby College.

New Works
Friday March 14, 7:00 pm
Westbrook Performing Arts Center

The Sleeping Beauty
Friday April 25, 7:00 pm and Saturday April 26, 2:00 pm
Westbrook Performing Arts Center

More details about the upcoming performances and about Nell Shipman and Portland Ballet’s 24-25 season at portlandballet.org.

State of the Art
Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
